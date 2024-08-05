Days after suicide bid, elderly couple die in Odisha

CUTTACK: Days after an 84-year-old man and his wife attempted suicide along with their son allegedly by consuming pesticide, the elderly couple succumbed while undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital (MCH) here on Sunday. The incident had taken place on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Uma Charan Panda and his wife Sarojini (76). As per hospital sources, condition of their son Soumya Ranjan (44) is stable. After postmortem, bodies of the deceased were handed over to Sarojini’s brother who stays in Bhubaneswar.

The three-member family belonged to Berhampur in Ganjam and had been residing in rented accommodation at CDA Sector-6 in Markat Nagar here for the last two years. Police said the family was suffering from financial crisis which led them to take the drastic step.

While Uma Charan was a retired advocate, Soumya Ranjan worked as a software engineer in a private company at Bangalore but was staying with his parents for the last four months after being laid off from his job, police said.

On the day of the incident, the house owner had gone to look for them but found the door locked from the inside. When there was no response even after repeated knocking, he informed the matter to police. Later, a team of Markatnagar police reached the spot and rescued the trio in a critical condition. They were then rushed to SCB MCH.