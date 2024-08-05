Heavy rains damage groundnut crop over 500 acre in Odisha

JEYPORE: Incessant rains for the last few days have caused considerable damage to groundnut crop in catchment areas of Jalaput reservoir in Nandapur block.

Groundnut crop over 500 acre has reportedly been submerged leaving farmers in a lurch. Like every year, farmers had cultivated groundnut in the catchment areas of Golleru, Pantlung, Kularsing, Padwa, Paraja Badapada, Atanda, Kulabira and Billaput in February and March this year and the crop was supposed to be harvested in July. However, incessant rains in the catchment areas raised the water level of the reservoir submerging a major portion of the crop well before it was harvested.

Left with no other option, the farmers are now collecting the damaged crops. “I had cultivated groundnut on around one hectare land near the reservoir and it got damaged as water gushed into the farm. I have no option but to collect the damaged crop to compensate for the loss,” rued Arjuna Narla, a farmer of Kularsing panchayat.

Most of the affected peanut farmers had not registered themselves with the Agriculture department or local PACS as they do not have the record of rights which is mandatory for availing government relief as per norms.

Jeypore chief district agriculture officer Pradip Mohanty said the department is aware of the crop damage. “I have already directed the Nandapur block agriculture officer to do the needful after holding discussions with local Revenue department officials,” he added.