Odisha transport authority to inspect motor vehicle documents across state

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has planned to launch a special drive to inspect motor vehicle documents across Odisha.

It has cautioned that vehicle owners found to be plying without valid documents will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act. Special teams will be formed to check vehicle related documents across the state. However, the one-time tax exemption scheme earlier announced by Commerce and Transport department will continue for commercial vehicle owners.

The STA also asked commercial vehicle owners who have not paid taxes to settle their dues and avail exemption from the penalty amount. Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur held discussions in this regard with senior officials and regional transport officers (RTOs).

“Before initiating enforcement activities, steps should be taken to ensure the tax exemption scheme available till December 26 reaches as many commercial vehicle owners as possible,” Thakur advised. Owners with pending dues till March 31, 2022 can take the benefit of the tax exemption scheme, he said.

While the scheme mandates to pay a lump sum amount to clear all the outstanding taxes, the penalty incurred will be completely waived off. Owners who want to scrap their vehicles can also avail benefits from the scheme.

Vehicles with tax arrears from April 1, 1992 to March 31, 2020 can avail a 50 per cent waiver on the tax amount and a full waiver on penalties. For vehicles with outstanding taxes before April 1, 1992, a 100 per cent waiver has been announced.

However, there are slightly different rules for tractors, agricultural tractors, trailers, three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles to pay the pending taxes. Detailed information on the exemptions are available at all RTOs and on Transport department’s official website, said the STA.