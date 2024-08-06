Odisha engineer found with 42 plots, assets worth crores in Vigilance raid

BHUBANESWAR: Raids conducted by the state Vigilance on an additional chief engineer of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Limited, Pradeep Kumar Rath, revealed a whopping 42 plots, 1 kg gold and other assets worth crores in his and his family members’ possession.

On receiving allegations against Rath of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous searches at 12 locations linked to him. Rath and his family members own a three-storeyed building spread over 6,660 sqft in Satya Vihar, one building having a medicine store in Nayapalli and two flats in the capital city.

This apart, the family have a three-storeyed building spread over 7,000 sqft in Bhadrak, 42 plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur, gold and silver ornaments weighing 1 kg and 300 gm respectively, fixed deposits in banks, post offices amounting to `88 lakh and investment in insurance policies to the tune of `50 lakh.

Rath, posted at chief construction engineer, Cuttack circle office, also owns a crusher unit in Dhenkanal, two JCBs, one excavator, two cars and other assets.

“A detailed inquiry has been launched to ascertain the source through which Rath amassed such huge wealth. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.