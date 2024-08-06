Odisha tribals push for authentic PESA Act enforcement, criticize state's new rules

ROURKELA: Amid indications of the BJP government implementing the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996 in Odisha, including Sundargarh district, people associated with the PESA movement are demanding the Act’s implementation in its original form.
Tribal groups in Sundargarh have been at the forefront of this demand, creating law and order situations multiple times in the recent past. Some misinterpreted the Act’s provisions, advocating for self-rule and clashing with the administration.
Odisha PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee (OPESAGSCC) secretary, Panduram Hembram, stated that after waiting for 26 years, the Odisha government framed Draft PESA Rules in 2023, and a Bill is likely to be presented in the next Assembly session. A public hearing is scheduled for August 7 to invite suggestions and objections.
Hembram said, “OPESAGSCC has submitted its objections, demanding the cancellation of the newly framed Rules, which violate the original provisions of the central Act.”
Sundargarh Zilla PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee (SZPESAGSCC) president, Budhua Jojo, criticised the state government’s sincerity, noting that the recent initiative was taken up after Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj residents sought intervention of the Odisha High Court for the Act’s implementation.
“The new rules dilute many provisions of the principal act, which is unacceptable. SZPESAGSCC, without any political interest, is acting solely to protect tribal rights. Some tribal elements in Sundargarh, with vested political or personal interests, are misinterpreting the act’s provisions, creating clashes with the administration,” he stated.
In Sundargarh, over 1,000 PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committees have been formed out of 1,792 revenue villages. Reliable sources informed that fringe tribal groups throughout the district have formed self-declared PESA Gram Sabha Committees, ignoring the constitutionally formed ones. These groups, seeking self-rule through the ‘Pathalgadi’ practice (installation of stone plaques), have declared over 250 villages or Panchayats as ‘liberated zones,’ misleading villagers into believing that the administration and police have no authority in these zones.
The Act stipulates that decisions of the local Gram Sabha are final and binding.
As per the fifth schedule of the Constitution of India, areas like Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Rayagada are fully Scheduled Areas.