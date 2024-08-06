Odisha tribals push for authentic PESA Act enforcement, criticize state's new rules

ROURKELA: Amid indications of the BJP government implementing the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996 in Odisha, including Sundargarh district, people associated with the PESA movement are demanding the Act’s implementation in its original form.

Tribal groups in Sundargarh have been at the forefront of this demand, creating law and order situations multiple times in the recent past. Some misinterpreted the Act’s provisions, advocating for self-rule and clashing with the administration.

Odisha PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee (OPESAGSCC) secretary, Panduram Hembram, stated that after waiting for 26 years, the Odisha government framed Draft PESA Rules in 2023, and a Bill is likely to be presented in the next Assembly session. A public hearing is scheduled for August 7 to invite suggestions and objections.

Hembram said, “OPESAGSCC has submitted its objections, demanding the cancellation of the newly framed Rules, which violate the original provisions of the central Act.”

Sundargarh Zilla PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee (SZPESAGSCC) president, Budhua Jojo, criticised the state government’s sincerity, noting that the recent initiative was taken up after Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj residents sought intervention of the Odisha High Court for the Act’s implementation.