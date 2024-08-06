Panel approves SOP for scientific scan of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

BHUBANESWAR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the investigation of Shree Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar for presence of any tunnel or more chambers inside it, was approved by the shrine’s managing committee on Monday.

In an emergency meeting of the temple managing committee presided over by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, it was decided that scientific techniques like laser scanning may be used for the purpose. “Following approval by the state government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will consult reputed institutions like IITs or Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) for the non-invasive examination,” said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will write to the ASI in this regard.

Another SOP on shifting of the almirahs and chests from both the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar was also approved by the managing committee. Both the SOPs will be sent to the state government for its approval.

Padhee said for management of all the landed properties of Lord Jagannath, the draft Shree Jagannath Temple Land Management Rules have been framed after discussion with all the stakeholders concerned. This too will be sent to the government for approval.