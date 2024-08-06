Panel approves SOP for scientific scan of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

BHUBANESWAR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the investigation of Shree Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar for presence of any tunnel or more chambers inside it, was approved by the shrine’s managing committee on Monday.
In an emergency meeting of the temple managing committee presided over by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, it was decided that scientific techniques like laser scanning may be used for the purpose. “Following approval by the state government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will consult reputed institutions like IITs or Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) for the non-invasive examination,” said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will write to the ASI in this regard.
Another SOP on shifting of the almirahs and chests from both the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar was also approved by the managing committee. Both the SOPs will be sent to the state government for its approval.
Padhee said for management of all the landed properties of Lord Jagannath, the draft Shree Jagannath Temple Land Management Rules have been framed after discussion with all the stakeholders concerned. This too will be sent to the government for approval.
With the temple witnessing overcrowding after opening of all the four gates, he said a committee will be formed to discuss the issue with all the nijogs of the temple.
The Puri collector and SP will be the members of the committee. All logistical and infrastructural improvement required within the temple for smooth movement of devotees and ‘darshan’ of the deities will be made, he said.
Besides, state government agencies like SSC or subordinate SSC will henceforth look into the recruitment of clerical officers, JTP or to any other posts sanctioned for the SJTA. It was also decided that under the revised Minor Mineral Concession Rules, the state government will be approached to allow mining officers or deputy director of mines under the Steel and Mines department to manage the stone quarries and mines on lands belonging to the temple. Previously, sub-collector or tehsildar were managing these quarries and mines.
This apart, OSRTC or any similar agency will be roped in to manage and operate the mini air-conditioned e-buses that have been procured for the temple by OBCC under the ABADHA scheme. The managing committee also decided that the temple chief administrator and the district collector will hold discussion with all the nijogs of the temple and suggest on what should be done with the rice donated by devotees.