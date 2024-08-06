Samaleswari Temple faces financial strain as power bills surge post-renovation

SAMBALPUR: Even as the redevelopment of Samaleswari temple under the SAMALEI project has restored its glory to some extent, the shrine trust is now grappling with a financial burden caused by a significant rise in electricity bills and ways to repay it.

The temple had substantial power bills pending much before the first phase of SAMALEI project was inaugurated. After its inauguration on January 27 this year, the temple has been receiving electricity bills ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh since March. The increase in utility costs has exacerbated the financial woes of the temple, which heavily relies on donations from devotees to cover its operational expenses.

Donations received by the temple, while consistent, are insufficient to meet all the expenses, including the electricity bills. A temple official informed around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh is received as donations by the shrine every month and the amount is spent on priests’ salaries, conduct of rituals, prasad and regular maintenance. The authorities are now in a fix while trying to balance the expenses. The temple trust board is exploring various avenues to manage the expenses.

Sources informed after the COVID-19 outbreak, the temple had stopped receiving electricity bills. Eventually, when the redevelopment project started, it came to the fore that the pending bills had gone up to more than Rs 20 lakh.