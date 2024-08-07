BJP to make ‘Tiranga Yatra’ a mass outreach programme in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After forming its maiden government in Odisha, the BJP has planned to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the state in a grand way from August 11.

After a meeting of the state BJP office-bearers here on Tuesday, state party president Manmohan Samal announced that a week-long programme will be organised before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. A three-day ‘Triranga Yatra’ will also be organised from the panchayat to state level from August 11 to 15.

“The party will seek cooperation of the state government to organise the Triranga Yatra on a massive scale. The objective is to involve the general public and school and college students in a big way. All elected representatives of the party will take part in the drive,” said Samal.

During this period, the national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop and office. As a huge number of national flags will be required for distribution, the BJP will seek the government’s help in this regard.

Samal said the week-long programme will start from August 9, which will be observed as Kranti Divas to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, be it for getting Independence or in different wars against China and Pakistan. In his Maan Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag on their homes by August 15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he added.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the party will also launch a cleanliness drive and garland statues and memorials of great personalities. On August 14, the party will observe ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika’ to commemorate the horrors of the partition.