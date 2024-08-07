Bureau of Indian Standards holds workshop on National Electrical Code

BHUBANESWAR: A workshop on National Electrical Code (NEC) of India 2023 and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations was organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bhubaneswar at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) here recently.

Vice-chancellor of OUTR Bibhu Bhusan Biswal and BIS Bhubaneswar director AK Purohit spoke on how the code can help in ensuring safety of electrical installation at locations such as hospitals, community buildings, etc.

A technical session on NEC 2023 also focused on new chapters added to the revised code and regulations for working with electricity. The CEA regulations regarding safety measures for electrical installations and supply were also discussed. The workshop was supported by the Labour and ESI department and Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services (IQEMS).

Former OERC member and IQEMS advisor (energy) Aswini Kumar Das, Energy department EIC Pyarimohan Mishra, IQEMS COO Subrata Panigrahi and other delegates were present.