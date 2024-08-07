Dhamra port records highest 4.64 million tonnes of cargo handling in July

BHUBANESWAR: The Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) has set a record by handling 4.64 million tonne cargo in July, the highest-ever monthly cargo handled by it since inception.

Earlier, the fully-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), had handled 4.22 million tonne of cargo in February surpassing the previous best of 3.96 million tonne in November 2023. Acknowledging the crucial role played by the state and Central government agencies by providing continuous support for this achievement, port authorities said DPCL posted a record growth of 9.95 per cent as compared to the volume of cargo handled in February.

Among the 12 major ports in the country, Cochin Port registered the maximum cargo growth at 24.77 per cent, followed by Visakhapatnam Port (10.8 per cent), JN Port (9.07 per cent), Chennai Port (8.89 per cent) compared to July 2023.

CEO of Dhamra Port Devendra Thakar said the milestone has been achieved due to the commitment and perseverance of port employees and workforce. “The unwavering support and collaboration with our partners, stakeholders, customers and the entire Dhamra community led to this success,” he said.