Heavy rains trigger flood fear in Odisha's Phulbani

PHULBANI: After a brief respite, heavy rains since Monday have severely disrupted life in Kandhamal district, cutting off communication in several areas.

Rising floodwaters in rivers like Saliki and Pilasaliki have particularly affected road communication in Phulbani town. The Pilasaliki river, which flows alongside Nadikhandi Street, has risen around 2 feet above the bridge, halting connections between Nadikhandi Street, Damigaon and Dakapala.

Flooding has isolated villages including Dakapala, Damigaon, Alami, Nuaripadar, Sujapaju and Arapaju, and continuous rain has damaged several thatched houses. Low-lying areas in several places have been inundated and roads have either been breached or washed away by floodwaters.

Official sources said the district administration is closely monitoring the situation, with a control room operating 24/7.

Administrative staff have been directed to assess the situation and provide relief to those in cut-off areas. Movement of vehicles and people has been prohibited on roads and bridges submerged in rainwater.

The district has experienced intermittent rain for the past month and recent devastating landslides in Kerala and Uttarakhand have heightened fears in the minds of the people. Particularly dangerous are the ghat roads, where landslides have occurred.

Last week, landslides were reported at Karadaghat and Ranipathar ghat, disrupting traffic between Raikia, Soroda and Boudh. On Tuesday, similar incidents were reported at Ranipanga ghat and Sijiganda ghat.

The district administration had previously issued warnings and prohibited travel on vulnerable roads, and no untoward incidents have been reported so far.