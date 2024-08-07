Odisha govt inks pact to train more sign language interpreters

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an acute shortage of sign language interpreters in Odisha, the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan) (AYJNISHD-D) to promote sign language across the state.

Under this collaboration, the department aims to create at least 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4,000 beneficiaries across special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

SSEPD Minister Nityananda Gond said the scarcity is posing hurdles for individuals with hearing and speech impairment, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities. “By addressing this gap, the project aims to enhance communication, inclusivity and the overall well-being of the hearing-impaired community,” he said.

SSEPD secretary Bishnupada Sethi said sign language training will be provided to around 4,000 deaf students and 800 teachers across 55 special schools in Odisha. Besides, a three-month training programme will be conducted for 100 interpreters in three phases, alongside faculty training to ensure effective delivery of interpretation courses. AYJNISHD-D will provide trainers and training materials for the sign language education programme.

The department has also decided to facilitate placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors. “We will conduct outreach programmes to identify potential employers and organise networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities,” Sethi added.

Sources said there aren’t enough sign language interpreters not just in the state but across the country. There are only 250 certified interpreters in the country. In 2019, Odisha Police had managed to empanel only 12 sign language interpreters to benefit speech and hearing-impaired complainants and victims in police stations.