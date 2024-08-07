Odisha housing minister inaugurates 46 projects of Rs 5.12 crore in Nuapada NAC

NUAPADA: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday visited Nuapada to review ongoing projects at Nuapada and Khariar Road NAC areas of the district.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated 46 projects worth Rs 5.12 crore in Nuapada NAC which included projects worth Rs 1.94 crore under MUKTA scheme and 22 roads constructed at Rs 3.18 crore. This apart, he also laid foundation stone for a 300-seater multipurpose hall and smart park.

Later, Mahapatra addressed a press meet where he spoke on the provisions made in the newly-presented state budget. Briefing mediapersons, he said the BJP government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has drawn a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore and welfare of all sections of people especially poor, youth, women and farmers will be ensured.

“As promised before elections, the Subhadra Yojana has been implemented and provision of Rs 10,000 crore made for empowering women. We have also resolved to make 25 lakh women in the state Lakhpati Didis. To protect the Odia Asmita, our government has formed a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore. Besides, adequate funds have been set aside for facilitating lift irrigation and constructing check dams for the farmers,” Mahapatra said.