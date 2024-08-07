Parents urge Odisha govt to end dummy school concept of coaching centres

BHUBANESWAR: Parents in Odisha have urged the state government to put an end to the ‘dummy school concept’ allegedly practised by some private-run coaching centres which is affecting the attendance of students in schools and colleges.

Members of Odisha Parents’ Federation on Monday wrote to Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj alleging that the day-long classes in some coaching centres are disrupting the schedule of students in their schools and colleges.

They said the worst sufferers are students of Class X to XII who are taking admissions to different coaching centres for various entrance and competitive exams. “At least 50 students in BJB College, Bhubaneswar faced attendance issue last year. A probe should be launched into this,” the federation members demanded.

The parents also alleged that some centres have set up hostels for students to coach them in the manner of a dummy school without proper compliance to safety norms. Steps should be taken to regulate and monitor such centres and check their hostel facility, food and study atmosphere, said a member.

Bharati Nayak, a parent, emphasised on the need for regulating the timing of coaching centres so that it does not clash with school or college schedules. “The timing needs to be regulated to reduce pressure on children. It should be compatible with the students’ timetable as well as their school or college schedule,” she added.