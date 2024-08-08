37 doctors quit AIIMS-Bhubaneshwar in three years

BHUBANESWAR: At least 37 doctors have resigned from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in the last three years. This was the second highest after Mangalagiri AIIMS where 38 doctors resigned during the period.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 72 faculty and 1,312 non-faculty positions including senior and junior residents, nurses, paramedical and other staff are lying vacant in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Among the six new AIIMS set up after the one at New Delhi, the resignation of doctors was the highest in Bhubaneswar and Raipur (37) followed by Jodhpur (35), Rishikesh (29) and Bhopal (27). Of the 315 faculty posts in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, 243 are in position. Of the 3,904 non-faculty positions, 2,592 have been filled up.