Archaeologists propose Buddhist sites of Odisha for World Heritage status

BHUBANESWAR: With the Sun temple at Konark being the only site in Odisha that enjoys the World Heritage Site status, archaeologists have proposed to nominate Buddhist heritage of the state for the coveted tag.

Senior archaeologists including those from the state Archaeology, ASI and Odishan Institute of Maritime & South East Asian Studies(OIMSEAS), under the aegis of Centre for Heritage Studies, on Wednesday decided to write to the Odisha government to submit names of the cluster of Buddhist sites under the Assia hill range - Lalitgiri, Langudi, Udayagiri and Ratnagiri - for inclusion in the tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The decision was taken after the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO which concluded in New Delhi on July 30. Five archaeologists from Odisha attended the session where they were asked to nominate a new site from the state for the World Heritage Site status.