BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday sought the cooperation of the Coal Ministry for immediate operationalisation of Talcher medical college established by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Majhi took up the issue with Union Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena who met him at the state secretariat along with Coal India chairman PM Prasad, chairman and managing director of NLC Prasanna Kumar Motupalli and MCL CMD Uday A Kaole. The 500-bed medical college was inaugurated by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2023. However, it is hanging fire as neither the MCL nor the state government is ready to take its responsibility.

The chief Minister further underscored the need of MCL spending its CSR fund for infrastructure development of sports, tourism and other sectors. He further emphasised on giving priority to local youths in employment in all MCL projects.

Meena said Odisha’s contribution to the total coal production is 20 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Coal Ministry to take care of the development needs of the state in view of its significant contribution to the country’s economic growth.

He also briefed Majhi about the ongoing projects of MCL and progress of the new coal blocks allotted for captive and commercial purposes. Meena said special technology is being used to reduce pollution.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary (ACS), Forest and Environment Satyabrat Sahoo, ACS, Steel and Mines DK Singh and other senior officers were present.