Concerns rise over surge in road mishaps across Puri district

PURI: The district road safety committee on Tuesday expressed concern over rise in road accidents despite massive awareness programmes being conducted in schools and colleges across the district.

As per special officer of Puri RTO, Robin Pattnaik, at least 330 mishaps were reported from across the district in 2023 in which 161 people were killed. This year in the last six months, 297 road accidents have already been reported mostly from Puri Bhubaneswar national highway in which 84 people lost their lives. In the first half of 2023, 88 cases were reported in which 79 people lost their lives, he said in a meeting of the district road safety committee here.

Pattnaik attributed the rise in road accidents to drunken driving, riding without helmet, rash and negligent driving, using mobile phones while driving and driving without adhering to traffic rules. It is a cause of concern as the RTO and MVI have been conducting surprise checks on various roads of the district.

At least, 1,384 two-wheeler riders were found violating traffic rules and imposed heavy fines. Similarly, 3,093 riders were fined for overspeeding in restricted areas and licences of 478 were cancelled, Pattnaik informed. Last year, the department had initiated penal action as per motor vehicle rules against 4,754 persons for drunken driving, driving without wearing seat belts overspeeding. Licences of 577 drivers were cancelled.

Pattnaik said the need of the hour is to remove encroachments along the national highway should be removed and illuminate intersections on it.