ECI announces bypoll to vacant Odisha Rajya Sabha seat on September 3

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced by-election to 12 Rajya Sabha seats including one from Odisha on September 3. The vacancy from Odisha was created following resignation of BJD member Mamata Mahanta from Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2024.

According to ECI, the notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 14. The last date for filing of nomination papers will be August 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on August 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be August 27. If required, election to vacant RS seats will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 3. Counting of votes will be done at 5 pm the same day.

The ECI said adequate measures will be taken for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers to ensure free and fair bypolls.

Of the nine RS seats in the state, BJD has eight while the BJP has one. In the current Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority of 78 members out of the total 147 while the BJD has 51 followed by Congress (14). The CPM and Independents have won one and three seats respectively.