Five women injured after clash over govt land in Odisha village

UMERKOTE: At least five women were injured in a clash between two groups over a patch of government land in Pagdiaguda village under Umerkote block on Wednesday.

As per reports, the clash occurred over around 20 acre of Gochar land near the village. While cows from the village used to graze on the land, two years back, a group started cultivating black gram and ragi on it. This did not go down well with another group from the village. On the day, hundreds of villagers opposed those engaged in farming on the land. The situation soon escalated and the groups came to blows injuring five women.

This apart, maize crop cultivated on around eight acre land was also destroyed in the clash. While both sides filed complaints against each other at Umerkote police station, hundreds of women rushed to the tehsil office and shouted slogans alleging apathy on the part of the Revenue department to settle the land dispute. A written complaint was filed at the tehsil office seeking eviction of the land one month back.

The villagers said the district collector was also informed of the issue in a grievance hearing camp a month back. They alleged the clash on the day was a result of indifference of revenue officials in resolving the issue and warned the confrontation could escalate further if no steps are taken by the administration soon. Umerkote IIC Dambarudhar Pradhan said investigation is on and police are keeping a vigil in the village.