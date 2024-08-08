Odisha forum slams Union govt’s stance on Polavaram project

MALKANGIRI: A five-member team of Ama Janatara Adhikar forum led by former union minister Brajakishor Tripathy and Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convenor Sudarshan Dash on Wednesday visited Motu and interacted with locals amid apprehensions that at least nine panchyats of the block will be submerged due to the contentious Polavaram project.

Addressing mediapersons, Tripathy blamed the Central government for frequently changing the design of the project by ignoring Odisha interests. As per the initial design, 36 lakh cusec flood water was to be discharged for the project. But later it was increased to 50 lakh cusec and now arrangements are being made to discharge 60 lakh cusec floodwater.

By according national tag to the controversial project, the Centre is pouring funds to it while completely ignoring Odisha’s interests. “Nobody cares about the backwater which is the bone of contention. It is not possible to stop the flow of backwater by constructing a 30-40 metre long and 300 metre high embankment”, Tripathy said.

Despite the Supreme Court’s direction to assess the damage that would be caused by the backwater, no steps have been taken to verify the same. Further, the project is being expedited in violation of Godavari Tribunal Award. The Central government must examine the impact of the project on tribals and environment, he added.

The former minister said the Centre should take people’s opinion before constructing the `300-`400 crore embankment which is legally and constitutionally mandatory. He said the double-engine government in the state must exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that Odisha does not suffer for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh. At least nine panchayats and 6,000 people will be affected and 7,000 hectare agriculture land submerged due to the project, he said. The forum members had met collector Sachin Pawar on Tuesday.