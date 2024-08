BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has issued a high alert in all its coastal districts to check possible influx of immigrants from trouble-torn Bangladesh.

A senior officer at state police headquarters said measures are being taken to enhance security along the coastline in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam districts to thwart any infiltration bid through the sea route.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Sanjay Kumar told TNIE, SPs of the vulnerable districts have been instructed to keep a strict vigil along the coast and the sea for suspicious movements. Roads connecting the neighbouring West Bengal will also be monitored.

“All the 18 marine police stations in the state have been kept on high alert. The SPs of all the coastal districts are directed to put extra manpower near the coast to curb any infiltration attempt,” Kumar said.

Over 10 fast interceptor boats have been deployed to patrol the coastline. Local fishermen have also been asked to remain vigilant and inform the police if they notice movement of any suspicious boat along the coast.

“ADG (coastal security) Rajesh Kumar is coordinating with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials and patrolling has been intensified in the vulnerable districts. A 24-hour control room has also been set up at coastal security wing office in Bhubaneswar to coordinate with all agencies for proper monitoring and dealing with emergent situation,” Kumar added.