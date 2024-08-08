Orissa HC seeks state's water corporation's affidavit to maintain drinking water quality

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) to file by August 28 a detailed affidavit indicating steps taken to maintain quality standards of drinking water supplied to people in Cuttack city.

The court issued the direction on Tuesday while hearing a PIL seeking intervention for supply of safe drinking water supply in the city. Maitree Sansad, a city-based voluntary organisation, had filed the petition in 2016 and advocate Ajay Mohanty represented it.

In an affidavit placed before the court on Tuesday, Debabrata Mohanty, general manager (WATCO - Cuttack division), claimed that the quality of water is being regularly monitored through sample testing at different locations such as raw water sources, water treatment plants (WTPs), intermediate storage reservoir, and at consumer-end by third party laboratory everyday as per schedule. However, the claim was not supported by documentary proof relating to sample testing in the laboratory on day-to-day basis.

Accordingly, the division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash directed WATCO to provide details of deployed field staff/Jalasathis in different zones, the method of collection of water for testing purpose, maintenance of record on day-to-day basis and the testing reports of the laboratory zonewise along with the verification report of the health wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).