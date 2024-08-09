BJD MLA's PSO kills cousin, then commits suicide in Balangir

BALANGIR: In a startling revelation into the deaths of BJD MLA Niranjan Pujari’s security officer Manoj Jhankar (30) and his cousin Seshadev (28), Northern range IG Himansu Lal on Thursday said the cop shot his brother dead before killing self.

The bodies of Manoj and Seshadev were found in Chulimal village within Binka police limits on August 6. Ruling out past enmity as a reason behind the murders, Lal said, some villagers had organised a feast on a farm where Manoj and Seshadev consumed alcohol. Seshadev during the drinking session, took Manoj’s service pistol and fired a few shots in the air. This irked Manoj who shot Seshadev on his head killing him on the spot. After that Manoj shot himself with his pistol.

Lal said five people were present at the spot from where the pistol used in the crime was recovered. While two of them have been detained, the identity of the other is not yet known. Manoj was a constable in Odisha Police and posted as the PSO of former minister and incumbent legislator of Sonepur Niranjan Pujari.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)