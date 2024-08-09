Odisha HC issues notice to BJP MLA Kanak Vardhan over election petition

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notice to BJP MLA and deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on a petition challenging his election from Patnagarh Assembly constituency.

The single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera issued the notice to Singh Deo while admitting the election petition filed by Saroj Kumar Meher of the BJD. Meher lost the seat to Singh Deo by a margin of 1,357 votes in the recent elections.

Justice Behera issued notice to the Patnagarh MLA to file written statement and fixed August 30 for settlement of issues. In his order, Justice Behera noted that the petition has sought declaration of the election of Singh Deo as void on the ground of improper acceptance of his nomination papers by the returning officer in spite of non-compliance with the statutory provisions.