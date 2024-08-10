Celebrating indigenous people

Every year, the World Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated on August 9 to raise awareness about the indigenous people, their culture and importance to the world.

Celebrated by the United Nations since 1994, it commemorates the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982 on this day. It is observed every year to ensure that these versatile pillars of the earth (indigenous communities) are paid due heed for their unmitigated contribution in ensuring safety, conservation, sustainability and perseverance of the world and combating the adverse impacts of climate change.

The UN’s declaration of this day is a significant milestone in recognising and promoting the rights of these communities, reflecting a growing global acknowledgment of their unique contributions and struggles. The theme of the Indigenous Day in 2024 focuses on ‘Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact’. The objective of holding this day is to highlight the rich traditions passed on by word of mouth from generations and imprinting the exclusive, institutionalised wisdom and knowledge systems of these communities across time. It is also an opportunity for the scholars and the administrators to advocate for their rights and recognition.

Indigenous Population

There are an estimated 476 million indigenous people in the world living across 90 countries. They make up less than six per cent of the world’s population, but account for at least 15 per cent of the poorest. They speak an overwhelming majority of the world’s estimated 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures. They are inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment. Despite their cultural differences, indigenous people share common problems related to the protection of their rights as distinct people.