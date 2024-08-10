Government forms panel to probe 'Startup Odisha' dealings

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of irregularities and negligence towards Odisha-based startups, the government has formed a committee to look into different aspects of the Startup Odisha initiative including financial grants extended to different ventures and use of space by multi-national companies (MNCs) that have set up their offices in the state.

The three-member panel, headed by the director of Industries as the chairman, will examine all the details in next two weeks and submit its report to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department by August 21. The additional secretary, Finance and additional secretary/joint secretary, Public Enterprises are the other members of the panel.

As per a notification issued by the MSME department, the committee will look into the financial grant extended to startups in and outside Odisha. It will also study the fund distribution pattern among different private institutions that have been recognised as incubators.

The department has also asked the committee to examine the use of space by different MNCs that have opened their offices in the state. Further, the panel will examine the output of project management consultants engaged and contribution of NPS and EPF of the officials concerned.