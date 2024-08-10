Include 169 communities in ST list: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday reiterated the demand for inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha.

Addressing a function organised at the Sankha Bhawan here on the occasion of Biswa Janajati Dibasa (International Day of the World’s Indigenous People), the former chief minister also reminded the Centre about the demand for inclusion of tribal languages like HO, Mundari, Bhumij and Saura in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Naveen said his government had submitted a proposal to Centre for inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha but no action has been taken. “The BJD government had also repeatedly requested the Centre for inclusion of at least five tribal languages in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. Both these demands have been ignored so far. The Centre should take appropriate steps in this regard soon,” he said.

The former CM said during his government many developmental works were done for the benefit of tribal people. Honouring the contribution of tribal people to society, Saheed Laxman Nayak medical college, Saheed Rendo Majhi medical college, Pandit Raghunath medical college and Saheed Birsa Munda hockey stadium was set up at Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Baripada and Rourkela respectively. Similarly, Santali language was also included in eighth schedule of the Constitution, he said.

Besides, the previous BJD government also took steps for welfare of tribals to ensure that they are not deprived of their rights. The special development councils (SDCs) formed for protection of their culture was an innovative initiative, he stated.