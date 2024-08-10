Odisha government to hand out pension to families of freedom fighters

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state government was planning to launch a new scheme ‘Kutumba Yojana’ to provide pension to the families of freedom fighters in Odisha.

Attending a function organised by the State Freedom Fighters Samiti to commemorate the Quit India movement, the chief minister made the announcement and said the government was committed to fulfil the long-standing demand of the freedom fighters’ families. A statewide exercise will soon be undertaken to identify all the freedom fighter’s families and give them recognition and honour, he stated.

The chief minister offered floral tributes to the great sons of the soil who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. He also paid respect to family members of freedom fighters, who had gathered at the function. Majhi said, behind all the success of the nation and the freedom enjoyed by the people now is the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters. “We are enjoying the fruits of freedom and liberty because of the sacrifices of those who struggled for a long to end the British Raj,” he said.

Majhi further said a new journey has begun to bring back ‘Odia Asmita’ and set the state on the path of progress. “We are working on a vision of achieving Viksit Odisha by 2036 when Odisha will celebrate the centenary of its statehood.”

Describing each Odia as a fighter, Majhi called upon all the people of the state to join hands to take Odisha to the pinnacle of success for which a second revolution has been started by the BJP government.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “Previous governments only gave assurance but did nothing. I thank the chief minister for announcing to implement pension scheme for freedom fighters’ families,” he said.