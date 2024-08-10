Odisha: One killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps

SAMBALPUR: One person was killed while 19 sustained injuries in two separate mishaps in Deogarh and Bargarh districts on Thursday night.

In the first incident that occurred in Barpali area of Bargarh district, a private bus overturned after hitting a divider. At least 19 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital from where 17 were discharged after primary treatment. One of the critically injured passengers is still undergoing treatment at the hospital while another who fractured his leg in the mishap was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

Reportedly, the driver of the bus was in an inebriated state. Bargarh SDPO, Padarbinda Tripathy said, “Though none of the passengers have lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo motu action. The actual cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but the driver has been taken into custody for further investigation.”

In another incident, a 23-year-old youth died after being hit by an SUV of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable near Balanda Chowk within Barakote police limits of Deogarh district. The victim, Sipun Patra from Balanda village, died on the spot after being dragged 100 metre away by the vehicle belonging to the constable, identified as Sudhir Bilung (36).

Sipun was waiting on the road for another youth who had gone to a field to attend nature’s call when the constable’s SUV lost balance and hit him. He was rushed to Barkote CHC where he was pronounced dead. SDPO Deogarh, SR Mallik informed the constable was arrested.