Odisha: Six more gates of Hirakud dam opened

SAMBALPUR: As inflow into Hirakud Dam reservoir increased due to heavy rainfall on the upstream, the authorities opened six more gates on Friday.

Until Wednesday morning, water was being released through eight gates. Subsequently, six gates were opened on the day. At present, floodwater is being released through 14 gates including nine on the left and five on the right.

Dam officials informed, as on 6 pm on Wednesday, the water level of the dam stood at 612.6 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, also considered danger level. Similarly, while the inflow into the dam was 2,58,254 cusec, the outflow was 2,50,228 cusec including 2,11,078 through spillway and 36,404 to power channel.