Odisha: SRC issues alert for 10 districts as Hirakud releases water

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has put the collectors of 10 districts on alert following the release of water from Hirakud dam on Friday.

With 5.78 lakh cusec water passing through Mundali barrage at 8 am on the day, the SRC’s office asked the collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara to give special attention to people residing in low-lying areas in their respective districts.

The SRC’s office also directed the collectors to restrict movement of people on roads and bridges submerged in floodwater. The officials were asked to immediately report any untoward incident which may take place due to rains.

Additional SRC Padmanav Behera said no warning has been issued for farmers as the water level is receding in Mahanadi. However, as the state has been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last few days, the collectors have been asked to submit reports of any damage to public/private property and crops in their respective districts. Collectors have also been directed to regularly share updates of any area which gets inundated due to rains.