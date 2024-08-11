Floodwaters maroon 40 families, destroy crops in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Release of water from the Hirakud reservoir has submerged numerous low-lying areas in Tirtol and Kujang blocks in the district, leaving nearly 40 families stranded and inflicting severe damage on crops.

The villages of Adibasi Pada, Gopiakuda, Mundashai, and Gaudasahi have been waterlogged for two days, with residents seeking refuge on canal embankments. Livestock are also in distress, suffering from a lack of food and shelter.

Relief efforts have been slow to reach the marooned villages, with no supply of essential items or cattle feed, worsening the dire situation. Many farmers in the affected areas, particularly in Zillanasi, Hansura, and Sailo, have seen their vegetable and paddy fields completely destroyed. The destruction of crops such as red gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd and spinach has left many farmers, who rely on these vegetables for their livelihoods, facing imminent financial losses.

Deputy collector (Emergency) Sandhyarani Majhi assured that the administration is on high alert and steps will be taken to provide relief and compensation once damage assessment is completed. “We have instructed BDOs and tehsildars to assess the flood damage. After receiving the reports, we will take steps to provide relief to the affected people,” she added.