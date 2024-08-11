Posters targeting Bangladeshis, Rohingyas prompt peace meeting in Rajgangpur, Odisha

ROURKELA: Amid widespread discontentment over atrocities on Hindus in trouble-torn Bangladesh, hate posters against illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas were spotted at different places of Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district on Saturday.

The Rajgangpur police immediately swung into action and convened a peace committee meeting to maintain communal harmony and prevent any untoward incident. Sources said the posters of Bajrang Dal were found pasted at the bus stand, Subash Chowk and a few other areas warning Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas to leave Rajgangpur within 24 hours.

At the peace committee meeting attended by activists of Bajrang Dal, leaders of Muslim community and eminent citizens of the town, stress was laid on maintaining peace and harmony, while adhering to laws. The Bajrang Dal activists urged police to take action against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas staying illegally in Rajgangpur.

Rajgangpur IIC Manoranjan Pradhan said the Bajrang Dal activists were instructed to immediately remove the posters and advised to take up their grievances as per law. He said no provocative action would be tolerated.