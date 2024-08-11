SHG members on mission to make 4.5L Tricolours in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Over 1,000 members of women self-help groups of Ganjam district are working tirelessly to make at least 4.5 lakh Tricolours for the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme ahead of Independence Day.

Coordinator of Mission Shakti in Ganjam Saswat Mishra said the women self-help groups of all 22 blocks and Berhampur city are engaged in making the flags since August 7. The members are working hard to ensure the target is completed before August 12. He said around 75 per cent of the work has been completed and the flags will be distributed among households and offices across the district.

This year, Rs 1.25 crore has been sanctioned by the government for making the flags in the district. The government pays Rs 25 per flag, said Mishra. Suman Behera of a women self-help group from Chhatrapur said though the remuneration for the work is meagre, it is the zeal for doing something worthwhile for the country that keeps her going.