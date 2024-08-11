Show cause notice issued to Pratihari servitor

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Saturday issued a show cause notice to a Pratihari servitor for dereliction of duty.

Administrator of rituals, Jeetendra Kumar Sahu issued the notice to the servitor asking him to explain his absence during the opening of temple gates on Friday morning failing which action will be taken against him as per Temple Act. It was the Pratihari servitor’s duty to remain present during the opening of temple doors in the morning.

The other servitors waited for him for over 35 minutes and then the administration had to come up with a backup arrangement to open the doors as a result of which the daily rituals of the day at the 12th century temple were delayed, said sources.