Similipal Tiger Reserve deploys AI cameras to combat poaching, wildfires

BHUBANESWAR: HIT by the menace of poaching and wildfire in recent years, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is now looking at artificial intelligence (AI) to protect its majestic creatures.

It has started using AI integrated cameras, as an advanced surveillance tool, to check trespassing of wildlife criminals and effectively deal with forest fires. Coupled with foot patrolling carried out by forest guards on a daily basis, these cameras have now become a stealth weapon for Similipal authorities to ensure that every corner of the tiger reserve remains under surveillance.

Trial run of the cameras started in March last year. Since then, STR authorities have been able to detect trespassing on multiple occasions and tracked down a dozen of poachers and individuals involved in hunting and other forest offences. Currently, 50 such cameras are in place.

STR field director and Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni said in the trial phase, these AI-integrated cameras have detected trespassing at least four times, resulting in tracking and arrest of around 14 persons. A huge cache of wildlife items and incriminating materials were also seized from them.

Capable of capturing high-resolution photos of trespassers even during night, the infrared cameras have been installed at strategic locations in both south and north divisions of the STR. Gogineni said the AI algorithms in these cameras have been fine-tuned to cater to the needs of Similipal.

They are capable of identifying human and animal movement within their range and click their pictures stealthily. After the image is clicked, the cameras send the data to the AI-integrated camera towers installed at five locations across Similipal.