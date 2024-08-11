Subhadra may elude high income group women, says Deputy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Saturday informed that women from higher income groups or those paying income tax may not be covered under the Subhadra Yojana of the state government.

Clarity on implementation of the scheme and its beneficiaries will be available on August 15 with the announcement of the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the government, she said.

Modalities and format of the scheme will also become clear with finalisation of the SOP, she said and urged women not to get influenced by the misinformation campaign launched by the Opposition political parties. The scheme will be rolled out in the state on September 17.

The deputy chief minister said Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated by the state government in the 2024-25 budget but funds will not be a constraint and allocation will increase, if required, she added. However, women belonging to higher income groups are unlikely to be eligible for the scheme. Those paying income tax are also not likely to be covered under Subhadra Yojana, the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that the scheme will be launched on September 17, marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the scheme, women will get cash voucher of Rs 50,000 each. Around 5 lakh women will attend the event.

The first cabinet meeting of the BJP government chaired by the CM had approved a proposal to implement the scheme in 100 days. The scheme was an important feature of the BJP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.