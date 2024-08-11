SUMUM doctors treat patient with rare disease in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors of SUM Ultimate Medicare here successfully treated a 43-year-old man suffering from superior mesenteric artery (SMA) acute thrombosis with acute mesenteric ischemia, a critical condition involving the bowel system.

The patient, who was referred to the hospital from Cuttack, was diagnosed with sepsis, subacute intestinal obstruction and fluid collection in the abdomen. He was immediately shifted to the ICU and was diagnosed with SMA acute thrombosis and acute mesenteric ischemia after being subjected to CT angiogram, said Dr Sambit Kumar Pattanayak, associate consultant in Interventional Radiology.

Initially, the patient was taken for minimally invasive image guided surgery. The procedure was conducted through a pinhole from the left brachial artery with the help of small catheters and wires up to the SMA to remove clots through pharmaco-mechanical thrombectomy.

The patient was then taken to the operation theatre for emergency exploratory laparotomy surgery. The surgeon found only 30 to 40 per cent of the bowel loops were not functioning due to gangrene while the rest were normal, he said. If the clots were not removed immediately then it would have completely damaged the bowel loops.