Villagers oppose Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey's visit to Thuria village in Odisha

KORAPUT: Environmentalists and an association of people displaced by Nalco project on Saturday opposed the visit of Union Coal and Mines minister Satish Chandra Dubey to Thuria village.

As per sources, the minister’s visit, which was reportedly not communicated to local stakeholders, sparked widespread protests, particularly over proposed mining in Serubandh area. The protesters, comprising environmental activists and local residents, blocked roads in Thuria, to protest the potential environmental impact of the proposed mining activities in the region.

The locals are concerned that the mining operations in Serubandh would lead to severe ecological damage, loss of bio-diversity and agriculture of indigenous communities.The minister was scheduled to perform a Bhumi Pujan ceremony as part of his visit to Nalco. However, due to the intense opposition from the locals, the ceremony was called off, and the minister returned without conducting the ritual, sources said. The incident highlights the growing tension between government authorities and local communities over mining project in ecologically-sensitive areas.

The lack of communication regarding the Union minister’s visit added fuel to the locals’ ire. The protesters vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are heard and addressed by the authorities concerned.