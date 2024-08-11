WB workers assaulted amid Bangladesh unrest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/JAGATSINGHPUR: A group of workers from West Bengal was allegedly assaulted by miscreants who mistook them to be Bangladeshi nationals in Naugaon police limits. Police registered a case against the attackers.

Four to five labourers are stated to have sustained injuries in the incident. Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR said initial investigations suggested the attackers were under the influence of alcohol. It is suspected that the miscreants targeted the labourers presuming them to be natives of the neighbouring country.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over reports of minority communities being targeted in Bangladesh. The Odisha government has convened a high-level meeting to discuss measures against potential immigrant influx and to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi settlers in the state.