450 helipads built for Pandian’s chopper tours, says Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said investigation into whirlwind helicopter tours by former bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian before the 2024 elections is underway, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday informed that the probe will also cover illegal construction of helipads for the purpose.

Talking to mediapersons, Harichandan said ongoing investigation revealed that as many as 450 helipads were constructed to facilitate Pandian’s tour across the state.

“Who gave the order for construction of the helipads and wherefrom the expenses were met will be looked into. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal construction,” the works minister said.

Describing the chopper visits of Pandian a big scam, Harichandan said the former being a government servant was not entitled to use helicopter to hear public grievances and address public meetings. The objective of the probe is to find out who gave the permission, as use of helicopter by a department secretary is not permitted by the rules, he added.

Before election, the BJP had alleged that Rs 500 crore was misused by the BJD government for the helicopter tours of Pandian.

The issued led to a political slugfest as Congress came out in support for the government decision to probe Pandian’s helicopter rides. Senior Congress leader Bijay Patnaik said multiple scams including Pandian’s helicopter expenses should be investigated.

However, BJD jumped to Pandian’s defence saying his visits were meant for public hearing. Stating that BJP is making a hue and cry over non-issues after coming to power by chance, former MLA and BJD leader Sambit Routray said instead of trying to find faults with BJD, the double-engine government should work for the development of the state.

“How could Naveen Patnaik rule the state for so many years if the government was corrupt? Different projects including development of roads, temple and mutts were completed by the BJD government,” he added.