Five lighthouses developed for tourism in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: As many as five lighthouses in Kendrapara will be developed for tourism soon, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in response to a question by Junagadh-Gir Somnath MP Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai in the Lok Sabha recently.

The Union government has already developed necessary infrastructure and facilities at the lighthouses at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Puri and Chandrabhaga in Puri district, Paradip in Jagatsinghpur and the False Point lighthouse in Kendrapara, said Jayant Chaterjee, the navigation assistant-cum-headlight keeper of False Point lighthouse in Batighar gram panchayat.

The lighthouse at Chandrabhaga is located near Sun Temple of Konark, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2020 the authorities had installed a lift at the lighthouse for tourists. Other lighthouses will also get lifts soon, he said.

The 186 year old False Point lighthouse in Kendrapada district is a heritage lighthouse. It sits majestically on the island on the coast. The combination of its scenic location and beautiful design has made it one of the most beautiful lighthouses of the country, added Chaterjee.