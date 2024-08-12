Odisha among states with most lightning deaths

BHUBANESWAR: With 1.01 lakh deaths in the last five decades, lightning has emerged as one of the most lethal and challenging disasters among natural hazards in the country. As per a study, four states including Odisha accounted for 55 per cent of the deaths.

The study by researchers of three universities and the Climate Resilient Observing-Systems Promotion Council (CROPC) revealed states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha recorded the highest lightning-related fatalities. The area-adjusted lightning deaths (deaths per 1,000 sq km) in Central India were 25 per cent higher and the rate of deaths per one million people was as high as 114 per cent more in Central India than the other regions. Central India is the hardest-hit region in the country in terms of lightning deaths.

The study that investigated human fatalities related to lightning at both state and regional levels from 1967 to 2020 observed a sharp increase in lightning deaths after 2001. Though the highest 13,988 deaths occurred during 2010-2019, the highest 57.49 pc fatalities were recorded from 2000 to 2009.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest 18,970 deaths in the last five decades, followed by Maharashtra (13,925), Uttar Pradesh (12,384) and Odisha (10,741). Among the four states Odisha reported the highest 69 deaths per 1,000 sq km and second highest 256 deaths per one million population after Madhya Pradesh (261).

The highest increasing trend and magnitude was observed in Odisha with a 4.57 death rate per year. Researchers attributed the rising trend of lightning deaths to extreme climate conditions.

Professor of Geography at FM University Manoranjan Mishra said lightning is a localised and short-term phenomenon governed by local climatic conditions like the availability of heat and moisture, terrain, and geographical features besides global warming and environmental degradation.