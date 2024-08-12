Odisha: Farmers of new revenue villages deprived of PMFBY

CUTTACK: Farmers of newly formed revenue villages in Cuttack district are unable to apply for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The last date for applying for PMFBY was July 31. However, considering the problems being faced by the farmers in applying for PMFBY, the last date was extended to August 10. But, the farmers of the new villages are unable to download the record of rights of their land at Jan Seva Kendras (common service centres) as the villages are yet to be included in existing gram panchayats. The portal used by the farmers for registering for PMFBY does not have the names of the newly formed revenue villages.

“We tried entering the names of our old revenue villages but the portal did not accept it”, alleged one of the farmers. Farmers of Patsura and Brajrajpatana villages in Nischintkoili block said they could download their RoRs from the internet on July 25 after much difficulty post which they took up kharif cultivation by availing loans. “Though we have been running from pillar to post and bringing the matter to the notice of revenue officials, nothing has been done to assuage our woes,” they said.

The farmers allege they had brought the issue to the notice of ADM (Revenue), Cuttack but in vain. Sources said, the problem is not confined to farmers of the two villages. Farmers of as many as 19 newly formed villages in 15 blocks of the district are unable to get their kharif crop insured owing to apathy of revenue officials. Repeated efforts to elicit response from ADM (Revenue) Umakant Raj, who is in charge Cuttack collector on the issue turned futile.