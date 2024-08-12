Odisha govt has ordered probe into DMF funds misuse: Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated a probe into alleged misappropriation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said on Sunday.

The probe was ordered following widespread allegations that the funds were either diverted to urban areas or used for projects that had nothing to do with welfare of mining-affected areas or communities.

He said a probe has already begun after allegations of misappropriation of DMF funds in the state were received. “Action will be taken as per the findings of the probe. People involved in the irregularities will not be spared,” he told mediapersons.

Although the DMF rules mandate usage of 60 per cent of the funds in priority areas like healthcare, education, environment preservation and pollution control measures, sanitation, housing, welfare of women, children and elderly people, there were allegations during the BJD regime that a large chunk was used in non-priority areas where sub-standard work was done for projects.

“We have received several allegations on the misuse of DMF funds in the state. Every allegation is being thoroughly probed. Action as per law will be taken based on the findings. The state government follows the policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption. We will ensure complete transparency in use of DMF funds and prevent irregularities,” he assured.