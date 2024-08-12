Six held for 64 burglaries, goods worth Rs 50L seized in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Kamakhyanagar police have busted a notorious looters’ gang for its involvement in at least 64 burglary cases in Angul and Dhenkanal districts for the past three years.

Six persons have been arrested, and stolen goods valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons are Bijay Parida (30), Biras Behera (29), Chikun Behera (32), Satyanarayan Behera (24), Kahnu Naik (32), and Prakash Naik (30). All are residents of Kamakhyanagar, Parjang, and Kankadahad areas.

The recovered items include TVs, inverters, computers, vehicles, and more.

The gang primarily targeted schools, panchayat offices, and private residences.

Kamakhyanagar SDPO Snehashis Sahoo revealed that the gang had been committing crimes across at least nine police station areas in Dhenkanal and Angul districts for the last three years.

“Their latest burglary occurred a week ago at the Kankadahad panchayat office, where they stole computers, inverters, and other belongings. Following a complaint from panchayat officials, police launched an investigation and first apprehended Bijay Parida in the Parjang area,” he added.

During interrogation, Parida confessed to the crimes and identified his five accomplices. Police subsequently conducted raids, arresting the remaining members of the gang.

The six arrested persons have been forwarded to court. Sahoo added that the gang has been involved in approximately 64 burglary cases across both districts.