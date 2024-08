BHUBANESWAR: Searches by Vigilance officials on Monday brought to fore assets worth several crores owned by the former chief engineer of Roads and Buildings (Civil), Tara Prasad Mishra.

Mishra was found in possession of 10 flats, seven plots, gold ornaments weighing 2.555 kg and other assets worth crores.

On receiving allegations against Mishra of accumulating disproportionate assets (DA), the anti-corruption agency’s officers launched simultaneous searches at nine locations linked to him. During investigation, Mishra and his family members were found in possession of seven flats in the capital city and three in Jharsuguda.

This apart, he was found in possession of seven plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, bank deposits amounting to over Rs 2.7 crore, currencies of various countries like the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore, two cars - Mercedes Benz and Kia Seltos, Rs 6 lakh in cash, diamond ornaments weighing 370 gm and other assets.

Mishra maintained a lavish lifestyle and also possesses branded wrist watches. Vigilance ascertained he also spent Rs 80 lakh on his daughter’s MBBS and MD courses.

“Searches were conducted at Mishra’s property including his parental house in Athagarh and at two relatives’ houses in Cuttack and the capital city. His other deposits and investments in mutual funds and shares are being ascertained and further investigation is on,” said Vigilance officials.

Mishra had joined as an assistant engineer in the office of chief engineer, Roads and Buildings, in Bhubaneswar in April, 1984. He retired as chief engineer in June last year.