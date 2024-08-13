3 HEIs from Odisha retain spots in NIRF top-100 list

BHUBANESWAR: India’s top-100 higher educational institutions (HEIs) include three from Odisha - Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA University), KIIT and NIT-Rourkela. State’s premier Utkal university is among the 50 leading public universities in the country.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Education’s National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2024 report, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

SOA University, KIIT and NIT-Rourkela have bagged 24, 28 and 34 rank respectively in the list of Top-100 institutes in the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country. The three institutions have improved their ranks marginally from NIRF-2023.

However, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar does not figure in the list this time. It has slipped to the 101 to 150 rank band. From 65th position in 2022, the prestigious institute had dropped to 91 rank among top 100 educational institutions last year.

Along with 13 regular categories - overall, university, engineering, college, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, innovation, architecture and planning, agriculture, law, research - NIRF announced its rankings under three new categories of open university, skill university and public university this year.

In the overall ranking, Utkal University continued to remain in the 151-200 rank band along with institutes like CV Raman Global University and OUAT. However, when it comes to the list of top-50 State Public Universities across the country, Utkal University was adjudged as the 42nd best in the country. It is the only government-run university from Odisha to find a mention in the list.

In the top-100 universities, SOA University and KIIT figured in 14th and 15th rank respectively. In this category, Sambalpur and Utkal universities are in the 101 to 150 rank band.