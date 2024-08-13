50k more houses to be built in urban areas: Odisha Minister Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop 50,000 more dwelling units in urban areas under affordable housing projects, Housing and Urban Development Department minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Monday.

Reviewing the progress of projects implemented by the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB), the minister said 1,000 dwelling units will also be created each district. The OSHB will acquire 520 acre land in different districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara for the purpose.

The Minister discussed the current status of ongoing projects, future plans and schemes of the OSHB with officials.

The OSHB has presence in 21 districts. The board is also carrying out a significant number of projects in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. So far the board has developed 32,343 houses and plots in urban areas. In Bhubaneswar, it has built around 20,000 houses in Patia, Kanan Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, VSS Nagar, Satya Nagar, Bhimtangi, Baramunda, Maitri Vihar, and Sailashree Vihar.